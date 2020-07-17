He asked me to delete all men from my phone

My ex-boyfriend and I broke up almost two months ago. I met him on a dating app and it was long-distance. After a week or two, I went back on the dating app and found another guy near my area. We hung out and got really close. We did a couple of non-PG-13 things twice, but we had both dealt with breakups, so we went from being each other's rebound to friends.

My ex and I started dating again a few weeks after that. He drives to visit from an hour away. He has spoiled me with gifts, dinners ... I know how that sounds, but when someone suddenly treasures you and showers you with gifts, who doesn’t like that? I am a student and he has a job, so he is more financially stable.

Everything was fine and going well, but then all of a sudden I hung out with my guy friend – the guy who became my friend/rebound – and my boyfriend was bothered by it and wouldn't let it go. He was uncomfortable with the thought of being with someone who would be friends with any guy. We also got into a fight because I didn't tell him about the history of my friendship with this man. I apologized to him after telling him what happened.

We got into a fight, and all I had to do to fix the situation was to block and delete every single guy friend in my phone. He says he has done the same with women, and I trust him. My questions: Is there something wrong in this situation? I know I messed up and take full responsibility for it. What do you think I should do? I already blocked and deleted most men in my phone. I just know I can be naive.

– Naive