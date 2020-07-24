Job vs. girlfriend

To set the scene, I've been at my new job for almost a year and am really enjoying it. It's been great so far and really feels like the first step on a path to my dream career. I've been with my girlfriend for a little under two years, and she is all I’ve ever wanted and more in a partner. She's sweet, handy around the house, and is very patient and caring (I'm legally blind and she puts in a lot of effort in helping me with various things like driving to work and reading.) The job I have is unconventional and the hours can be all over the place. Most of my hours are on the weekends, often taking up a chunk of time, which has caused me to miss a few events that she and I would have attended.

This past week my employer asked if I would accompany a few others on a business trip. He told me this last-minute, short notice but a great opportunity for me to gain some clout with my superiors. I agreed to go, but when I got home and mentioned it to her, this led to a heated argument, as one of her friends was having a birthday party on Saturday and I was expected to go with her. I didn’t think it would be a big deal if I missed this party, but it apparently was to her, seeing as how I had missed a few events recently. We have been looking for a new apartment lately as well and she insinuated that I was leaving her to handle that herself for a week and that it would be too stressful. When all was said and done, my spot on the business trip was given to someone else and I went to the birthday party. I can't help but feel like I squandered a great opportunity that may never come my way again, and I can’t help wonder if something else did come up, would she get in the way of it again? I just don't think she takes what I do for work very seriously and in turn undervalues it, but I'm doing what I love, and it could lead to great things. If I came down to choosing between the job or the girl, I don't know what I would do. I don't want to lose either, but they may not be able to coexist.

