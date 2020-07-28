He still wants to get married next year

Hi Meredith, I met my boyfriend totally by accident about a year ago. He lives in the UK but was in the Midwest, where I live. He was visiting for work, just for one weekend. We bumped into each other at a bar the Friday night, sparks flew, and by Monday morning, when it was time for him to go home, we knew there was something worth pursuing between us. Flash forward a few months and he came to spend a month with me over Christmas. It's not an exaggeration to say it was the best month of my life. He's taught me what it means to have a partner, not just a boyfriend. I was supposed to go visit in May, after a busy season at work, but due to COVID-19, that was cancelled, as was his trip here at the end of July for our anniversary. We're in such limbo right now and don't know when we're going to see each other again. We were already discussing, very seriously, the idea of getting married next summer and I can genuinely say that I believe he's the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. But ... we were talking about it when we thought we'd have more opportunities to see each other in the coming year. Now that we don't know when we'll be physically together again, I'm not sure I'm ready to take the leap – but I don't know how to tell him that. He's kind and gracious and genuinely the best person I know, and I'm so worried about hurting him. Getting married is our best chance at being together physically in the long term, but I've been thinking about so many factors lately. I'm only 23, and never really saw myself getting married so young. He's 28 and definitely ready to take the leap. He sends me pictures of rings almost every day to see whether I like them. How do I tell him that I need to pump the brakes without making him think that I'm not in it for the long haul? – Not Ready (Yet)