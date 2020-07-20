He wants to start a business together

Dear Meredith,

I met my someone through a dating app. We live in two different countries. We decided to get to know each other, so we exchanged our social media accounts and WhatsApp information to better communicate. We hit it off well from the start. We call each other in the morning and have another video call or voice call in the evening before retiring for the night. We have been doing that for the past three months. Maybe due to COVID-19, which has both of us stuck where we are, we've had enough time to open up about ourselves and our aspirations, goals, and dreams. We've learned about each other emotionally, socially, and intellectually.

He is in the process of finalizing his divorce with his wife with whom he has a 12 year old son. This divorce has caused him to become cynical. At the onset, he warned me of his boundaries; he is only up for friendship or a romantic relationship, but not marriage. I am a widow with grown children.

But as time has passed, we have planned so many things – his visit to my country as soon as travel ban is lifted, a romantic rendezvous, etc. We also started talking about a business plan for a joint venture startup. Over the three months, our conflicts have usually been about him sensing that I am becoming so close to him that he thinks that I might cross the boundaries he has established in our relationship. He categorically stated that he is not yet mentally ready for a committed relationship, and that his ex has drained hims of that desire.

I am falling for him but I assured him that I can handle myself. He admitted that he likes me immensely, that he is really attracted to me, but that he wants us to separate our personal and professional issues. He wants us to continue as business partners and special friends. Anyway, travel is still far from reality and he cannot promise to visit me in my country because of the situation. I still have a vague idea of what we are. Is it right to hang on and wait for him to become emotionally available, or better shut him off while I still have the courage to pull away?

– No label