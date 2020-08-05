Is it a good time to tell him how I feel?

Dear Meredith,

I am in my early 30s, have a robust social life, and a pretty great career. But I haven't been in a relationship with a man that I truly loved or connected with for five years. And I really want that connection.

I have a friend I met in college, we instantly connected, and have remained good friends ever since – close to 15 years. He is now best friends with my younger brother, too. We are basically family. But I never thought of him romantically and we would always talk about our exes, failed dates, etc. However, in the past few months (and upon the encouragement of my sister, aunts, and mother) I have started thinking about him romantically. He checks all the boxes, is loving, kind, passionate, political, and a feminist. But I haven't said anything to him, nor have any of our mutual friends.

I thought COVID would be a good time to really explore another side of our friendship but he wasn't very responsive. I don't know if now that I'm thinking of him as more than a friend I'm more sensitive to when he doesn't reply to my texts, but that's how I feel. I am wondering if I should make any effort to let him know how I feel or just let this one go and focus on meeting someone in the already limited pool of men who leave much to be desired.

Oh, also, we live in different cities so hanging out in person is basically impossible, but I intend to move to his city by 2021. I was going to move there this summer but COVID kind of ruined all the things.

- to do or not to do