Each season on the Love Letters podcast, Boston Globe advice columnist Meredith Goldstein explores one big theme in love and relationships. Hear rich stories, intimate interviews, and confessions from Meredith’s own life. In the latest season, Season 7, she shares stories of monumental change — left turns, shifts of the heart, and new paths that irrevocably altered people’s romantic lives.

CAN’T HELP MYSELF is Meredith’s memoir about giving advice, learning from readers, working with an ex, and moms and daughters. It’s also a story about how an online community can become another kind of family.

